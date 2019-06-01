The Kwik Star Criterium was held in the Village of East Davenport on Memorial Day. Our 12 bicycle races were a great success despite heavy rains and flash floods. Thank you to the City of Davenport for ensuring that our racecourse was smooth and safe for racers and fans, and to Davenport police for keeping the racecourse secure for our racers.
We appreciate great support from our sponsors, fans, Village businesses, Quad Cities Disabled American Veterans and the more than 300 local and national racers that enjoyed the day. We look forward to Memorial Day, 2020.
Tom Schuler, Race Director
Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
John Harrington, Quad Cities Bicycle Club
Bettendorf