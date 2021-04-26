Letter: Croken wrong on Reynolds

I’m writing in response to Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken’s letter in Monday’s edition. He writes about the plight of unaccompanied migrant children which I think we can agree is a national crisis. Croken calls Gov. Kim Reynolds’ rejection of a federal request to accept migrant children into the state as irresponsible. Croken further writes that Reynolds seems to enjoy embarrassing President Biden, who he says cares so deeply for these children. As I recall, President Biden invited these children to cross our borders and it’s now evident any well-founded plan was not in place when that invitation was extended. Is that being responsible? Now, states are being asked to accept these children carte blanche. Who will bear the cost? What type of medical protocols will be in place? Is group or individual private housing planned? How long will these children reside in a location? Croken also comments that Reynolds agreed without hesitation when President Trump asked Iowa for help with this same issue two years ago. An article in the April 18, 2021, Times says Reynolds was willing to accept refugees coming into the United States in 2019, and, who underwent a strict vetting process. Further, Iowa has had a long history of accepting refugees. I commend the Iowa governor for her decision not to accept migrant children into the state, especially since so few details regarding any re-settlement procedures have been made available to the public.