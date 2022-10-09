 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cross over and vote Democrat to restore responsible decisions

Do you remember the good old days? When it didn't matter which party you voted for, because both had responsible, patriotic leaders who made responsible decisions about governance. That is not true anymore.

The Republican Party that attacked our Capitol on January 6 in order to overthrow a national election and enact a coup did not make a responsible decision.

The party that is passing state laws to outlaw all abortions is not making responsible decisions, either. If they had consulted an obstetrician, they would have learned about ectopic pregnancies, when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. Only an abortion will save the life of the mother. There are many medical emergencies associated with pregnancy about which these Republican politicians are ignorant.

So, for this election my Republican friends, vote for Democrats. Your Republican candidates do not have their heads on straight right now.

Marilyn Schroeder

Bellevue

