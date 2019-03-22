U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s front-page story supplied a surprising connection for my family. He stated his Iowa roots came from his maternal grandmother growing up in Buxton, Iowa.
My mother-in-law’s birth certificate lists Buxton coal mine No. 18 as her place of birth. Since the coal town of Buxton was racially mixed with no overt segregation, odds are good that his grandmother might have known my husband’s Swedish grandmother. It is interesting how paths can cross and supply us with connections.
Mary Davidsaver
Davenport