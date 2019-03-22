Try 3 months for $3

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s front-page story supplied a surprising connection for my family. He stated his Iowa roots came from his maternal grandmother growing up in Buxton, Iowa.

My mother-in-law’s birth certificate lists Buxton coal mine No. 18 as her place of birth. Since the coal town of Buxton was racially mixed with no overt segregation, odds are good that his grandmother might have known my husband’s Swedish grandmother. It is interesting how paths can cross and supply us with connections.

Mary Davidsaver

Davenport

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0