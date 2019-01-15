This is part of Nancy Pelosi's rebuttal speech Jan. 8th.
The fact is: "We all agree we need to secure our borders, while honoring our values; we can build the infrastructure and roads at our ports of entry; we can install new technology to scan cars and trucks for drugs coming into our nation; we can hire the personnel we need to facilitate trade and immigration at the border; we can fund more innovation to detect unauthorized crossings."
Don't we already have roads, infrastructure, and technology, etc., at our points of entry?
The people coming from Central America and Mexico, are they now all going to go to the U.S. points of entry? Dream on. The fastest way to get across the border is between the points of entry.
If I crossed the border and came back, I would need a passport, and I'm a U.S. citizen.
Marvin Stolley
Davenport