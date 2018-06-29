What a slice of Iowa Style Americana morning this was. The day starts with Tucker Carlson waxing profane about Democrats choosing immigrants over our own red, white and blue children. Ridiculousness: This is not a zero-sum game.
Cold cruelty will ricochet back at you as fast as kindness.
Later, on our way to the federal courthouse, we passed a hundred tractors from some tractor festival. At the courthouse, we squeezed as many bottoms as possible into the spectator benches, so as many of us as possible could witness American justice. The families of the accused were there as well. Three of the five perps shuffled in in orange suits and shackles. They face up to 25 years in prison and $250,000 in fines plus an additional $100 for working in a concrete factory without proper documentation. The last two were no shows so the federal prosecutor wanted to issue an arrest warrant.
The defense attorney pointed out that one of the two had been tracked to an ICE detention center. The second was believed to be in ICE custody as well. The attorney mentioned the possibility of a black site, and objected in every way possible.
Many refuse to hear the value immigration brings to us. But I do ask you to hear and believe this: When the wall of due process falls for the least of us, it falls for all of us. Oh, and the tractors were still coming on the way home.
Mark Griswold
Riverdale