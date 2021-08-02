 Skip to main content
Letter: Crumbling

For the city council of Rock Island to raise water and sewer rates over 20% percent by 2025 at the same meeting where they listened to a purchase proposal from Illinois American Water Co. is a slap in the face to the citizens.

In addition, for the past and current council to even consider selling the water/sewer system after having levied heavy increases on the citizens of Rock Island to pay for the improvements is an insult to those of us who remain and can afford to pay the fees.

This town no longer rocks, it’s crumbling.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

