Letter: Crushed hopes
Letter: Crushed hopes

When Mariannette Miller-Meeks was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, I hoped she would be a Republican in the mold of Bob Ray, Jim Leach and even Fred Schwengel. Her comments that the Quad-City Times reported on Jan. 8 crushed my hope. She must know that there was no voting fraud that affected the outcome of the presidential electoral vote in any state. Courts at every level, with judges of various judicial philosophies, have verified this in at least 60 cases. The president, his family and his lawyers are lying about fraud affecting the election result.

Miller-Meeks claiming that Democrats encouraged violence as part of protests about police violence is totally false.The expansion of voting opportunities produced record voting for the winner and loser of the presidential race.

Fred Schwengel was a U.S. representative in the '60s and '70s who was known for his love of the U.S. Capitol and was founder of the Capitol Historical Society.

Thomas Burns

Davenport

