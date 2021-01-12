Letter: Crushed hopes

When Mariannette Miller-Meeks was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, I hoped she would be a Republican in the mold of Bob Ray, Jim Leach and even Fred Schwengel. Her comments that the Quad-City Times reported on Jan. 8 crushed my hope. She must know that there was no voting fraud that affected the outcome of the presidential electoral vote in any state. Courts at every level, with judges of various judicial philosophies, have verified this in at least 60 cases. The president, his family and his lawyers are lying about fraud affecting the election result.