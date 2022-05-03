Letter: Crypto is insane

I thought humans couldn’t do anything more counterproductive to mankind and/or harmful to our planet, then along came cryptocurrencies. Most readers understand the basics of cryptocurrencies. People should understand that cryptocurrencies “coins” only exist in the digital world, and have no real value in the real world.

So why are cryptocurrencies valuable? Experts explain that cryptocurrencies have “intrinsic value” because the blockchain algorithms used to create (mine) more “coins” artificially create scarcity by making additional “coins” hard to acquire and limit the total number that can be produced. Cryptocurrencies can be exchanged for some real goods and services. Limited supply combined with heavy demand drives up the global value of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies create tremendous environmental damage. Cryptocurrency mining and transactions requires huge amounts of computing power and electricity. Experts estimate global cryptocurrency activities consume over 220 Terawatt-hours of electricity every year, enough to power 45 million homes, to produce nothing of real value.

Cryptocurrencies are mostly unregulated, which facilitates many unlawful activities, like money laundering, tax evasion, and government corruption. Hackers are finding ways to steal digital keys and hack cryptocurrency databases. Cryptocurrency investors are easily scammed. The value of traditional currencies is undermined by cryptocurrencies.

For the reasons listed above, on Sept 24, 2021, China announced that all cryptocurrency use (and mining) in China was prohibited. I applaud China’s decision to end this insanity. If more countries follow their example, cryptocurrency use would end globally. Please contact your legislators and ask them to ban all cryptocurrencies in the U.S.

Richard Patterson

Moline

