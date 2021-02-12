 Skip to main content
Letter: Cults control
Letter: Cults control

We have a magical period as children where we can transport ourselves to magical make believe places, and it feels totally real while we play in those worlds. Believing in a cult allows us to tap into fantasy worlds as an adult, all we have to do is to believe in the leader. The problem is, cults are about controlling people, and while some cults are harmless, some are not. Some can make good people believe they are doing good when they are not. It used to be that cults were somewhat limited in scope and reach. We should have known that the internet would allow for not only unlimited growth but also unlimited disastrous consequences.

Tom Hebbeln

Davenport

