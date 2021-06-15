Letter: Cultural signaling

The recently passed House File 802 is a complete mess of a bill and an embarrassment to the state of Iowa. On the one hand, it bans teaching a number of "specifically defined concepts"; on the other, it claims not to infringe on any freedom of speech or prohibit discussing these concepts "as part of a larger course of academic instruction." But as it does not define what makes a course "larger," and no one teaches any of these concepts in a vacuum, it will either a) have no effect whatever or b) functionally prohibit what it claims to permit.

This is further evidence of how the current Republican majority isn't actually interested in the actual content or quality of the laws they put forth, only the cultural signaling they do: witness that this bill prohibits "sex stereotyping" and yet the same Republican caucus that passed it also introduced multiple bills that sex-stereotype trans students by the gender assigned at birth.

The point of education is to have students learn how to think clearly and independently about divisive and complex topics, including racism and sexism. This bill muddies those waters and does a disservice to every student whose teachers will have to navigate its self-contradictory elements. Iowans deserve better than this.

Philip Goldfarb Styrt

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0