Letter: Curb speeding

It is encouraging to see Davenport address the excessive vehicle noise problem. I hope the city will address the excessive speeding also.

I live on Harrison Street, by VanderVeer Park, and every night there is drag racing and I do not have to pay an admission to watch. They line up in bunches at the stoplight at Central Park and Harrison and fire off the line. The ironic thing is the city installed an electronic speed monitor and these speed jockeys race to see who can obtain the highest miles per hour.

Multiple telephone poles have been struck and accidents have occurred this year. My fear is individuals walking the park will be struck.

Maybe the solution to both the noise and speed issues would be to turn Brady and Harrison back into two-way streets without the fancy bump outs and landscaping. Two-way traffic tends to slow cars down.

Another solution, at least for the VanderVeer Park area and maybe for other parkways, is to establish a slower speed zone around the parks similar to speed zones surrounding our schools. Slower speeds and enforcement thereof will reduce noise and save lives.

Bruce Werning

Davenport

