Letter: Curbing turnout

Well, we must certainly strive to curb record voter turnout in our elections. Especially since those record numbers include wicked Democrats who tend to vote for other wicked Democrats. We certainly don't want to encourage them to vote.

I must confess, I enjoy the ritual of schlepping to the polls on Election Day. Back in the day, my husband and I even worked as election judges, although the 16-hour days were killers.

However, one cannot predict the weather in November. The old and infirm are not going to brave a blizzard or an ice storm to go the polls. One cannot know the state of the pandemic. It could be at the height of phase two — and there will be a phase two.

Having to request an absentee ballot is just another hoop to jump through. Voting should not be made more cumbersome.

Sen. Roby Smith, a Republican who represents District 47 (that's us, folks) introduced legislation to prevent the secretary of state from sending out absentee ballot request forms except upon request.

Let's hope the Iowa Legislature has the good sense to defeat that idiotic bill. Let's hope that some day national elections conform to national standards, one of which should be voting by mail.

Karen Brei

Bettendorf

