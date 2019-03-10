Scientists now agree on the primary cause of most of the health problems that affect people in modern societies. Sugar. Constantly spiking the blood sugar levels in our bodies over the course of our lives causes obesity, diabetes, dementia, renal failure, kidney disease, macular degeneration, high blood pressure, acne, arthritis, inflammation and many other ailments.
Our food supply is infused with added sugar. This is primarily due to capitalism. For-profit corporations compete to sell us their food products. Sugar tastes good and is quite addictive. Food companies add sugar to our food to keep us buying their products. This is the same reason that the tobacco companies added nicotine to cigarettes for years. To confuse us, the food industry has created 56 different names for various added sugars in order to hide the amount of added sugar in the food labels on their products.
The average American consumes 150 pounds of refined sugar each year, or 45 teaspoons per day. The American Medical Association recommends that men should limit added sugar intake to 9 teaspoons a day. Women should limit their intake to 6 teaspoons of added sugar per day. One 12-ounce can of Coke contains 9 teaspoons of sugar.
The best thing that you can do for your health is to remove as much sugar as you can from your diet. Eat out less often. Contact your representatives in government and ask them to regulate the food industry to reduce the amount of added sugar in their products.
Richard Patterson
Hampton