Letter: Cut taxes

Cut taxes
We need to stimulate the economy out of the Covid recession by putting more money directly into consumers’ hands. There is a better way than sending out relief checks. I suggest temporarily eliminating all taxes on commodities other than liquor and tobacco. The major cuts would be on gasoline, as well as telephone, cellphone, and internet services, and on durable goods such as refrigerators, furniture, automobiles, air conditioners and washing machines. These taxes hit middle- and low-income folks hardest.
Cutting these taxes would put money straight into middle- and low-income pockets and would be spent promptly, thus stimulating the economy in a very straightforward way. This is much better than a huge, expensive government bureaucracy mailing out borrowed money in the form of millions of checks, some to people who don’t need them.
Gary Heath Davenport
Selfish cowards
I’ve been watching timely documentaries regarding 9/11 and the ultimate sacrifice made by so many people. Over 400 first responders lost their lives that day, but by their remarkable courage and heroism over 20,000 people were saved.
I also think about the sacrifices every American made during World War II. Not only the men and women on the front lines, but every American family. They suffered hardship, loss and sacrifice. They did it because it was the right thing to do and they were patriots.
It saddens me to realize that as Americans, we are no longer capable of pulling together to fight for health and well being, not just for our country but for our neighbors, even our children. Thousands won’t get vaccinated or even wear a simple mask to help America can get back on her feet.
Even our governor, whose first duty is to keep Iowans safe, refuses to put her ego aside and let schools decide what’s best for our children, teachers and staff.
Such a bunch of unpatriotic, selfish cowards.
Jane Arnould Bettendorf
Get vaccinated
As the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread rapidly, medical experts warn that new variants are likely to evolve that will be even more dangerous and may even be resistant to current vaccines. They counsel that the only way to stop this progression and mutation of the disease is to fully vaccinate the population of our country and the world.
As a someone with training in science (engineering) and in theology (Master of Divinity) I am troubled that many people still resist being vaccinated. As a scientist, I am impressed by the speed and effectiveness of the innovative vaccines that have been developed. They are 95% effective against COVID-19 and also effective against the Delta variant. But this scientific success will not defeat the virus unless we all take advantage of it. I believe that is a well-documented fact.
As a student of theology I also believe that we each have strong ethical reasons to accept vaccinations. Vaccinations not only protect ourselves from disease, they also protect our families, friends and neighbors. My faith tells me to love my neighbor as I love myself, so being vaccinated is a way of protecting and caring for my neighbors.
I accept the need to get a driver’s license, which demonstrates that I know the “rules of the road” and have the ability to drive safely. Following these rules protects me and my fellow drivers and pedestrians.
If we all get vaccinated, we’ll defeat the virus and we’ll all be safe.
Frank Samuelson Moline
Reynolds surrendered
The states with the lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases are led by Democrats, while those with the highest rates of new cases are led by Republicans. Currently, just over 51% of Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rather than mandating vaccines and masking, Gov. Kim Reynolds waved the white flag of surrender to COVID-19 on Sept. 2, when she indicated the virus is likely here to stay and must be managed in a “responsible and balanced way.”
Imagine the public outrage if a past leader had said smallpox or polio must be managed in a “responsible and balanced way.” Our primary objective should always be to eliminate disease.
In Reynolds’ vision, we will indefinitely endure COVID-19 deaths, illnesses, medical costs and economic disruptions. I prefer temporary mandates of vaccines, masking, social distancing, contact tracing and testing to her vision of unending suffering.
Please get your medical advice from doctors and health care professionals rather than dogmatic, self-serving politicians who expect us to endure suffering without an end in sight.
Robert McKanna Bettendorf