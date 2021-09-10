Letter: Cut taxes

It saddens me to realize that as Americans, we are no longer capable of pulling together to fight for health and well being, not just for our country but for our neighbors, even our children. Thousands won’t get vaccinated or even wear a simple mask to help America can get back on her feet.

Even our governor, whose first duty is to keep Iowans safe, refuses to put her ego aside and let schools decide what’s best for our children, teachers and staff.

Such a bunch of unpatriotic, selfish cowards.

Jane Arnould Bettendorf

Get vaccinated

As the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread rapidly, medical experts warn that new variants are likely to evolve that will be even more dangerous and may even be resistant to current vaccines. They counsel that the only way to stop this progression and mutation of the disease is to fully vaccinate the population of our country and the world.