Letter: Cut taxes

We need to stimulate the economy out of the Covid recession by putting more money directly into consumers’ hands. There is a better way than sending out relief checks. I suggest temporarily eliminating all taxes on commodities other than liquor and tobacco. The major cuts would be on gasoline, as well as telephone, cellphone, and internet services, and on durable goods such as refrigerators, furniture, automobiles, air conditioners and washing machines. These taxes hit middle- and low-income folks hardest.
Cutting these taxes would put money straight into middle- and low-income pockets and would be spent promptly, thus stimulating the economy in a very straightforward way. This is much better than a huge, expensive government bureaucracy mailing out borrowed money in the form of millions of checks, some to people who don’t need them.
Gary Heath
Davenport