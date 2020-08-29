Letter: Cuts not fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Sage Ohlensehlen, and I am captain of the Iowa swimming and diving team. Our program was unjustly cut on Friday (Aug. 21) due to insufficient funds from lack of football. This news was heartbreaking. Our program is one of the oldest swimming programs in the nation, dating back 104 years. We have had numerous Olympians, and Iowa Swimming even invented the butterfly, Michael Phelps' bread and butter.

When looking at the Iowa athletic budget, it did not make financial sense to cut our program. We take up less than 1% of the total athletic budget and could have easily made enough money to keep our program afloat through donations.

Iowa Athletics cut us without good reason. Our athletic director, Gary Barta, already has many transgressions against him, especially when looking at the things he swept under the rug regarding racism on the football team. This was not fair. There are so many things wrong with this decision and with the Iowa Athletics staff in general.