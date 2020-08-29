Letter: Cuts not fair

My name is Sage Ohlensehlen, and I am captain of the Iowa swimming and diving team. Our program was unjustly cut on Friday (Aug. 21) due to insufficient funds from lack of football. This news was heartbreaking. Our program is one of the oldest swimming programs in the nation, dating back 104 years. We have had numerous Olympians, and Iowa Swimming even invented the butterfly, Michael Phelps' bread and butter.
When looking at the Iowa athletic budget, it did not make financial sense to cut our program. We take up less than 1% of the total athletic budget and could have easily made enough money to keep our program afloat through donations.
Iowa Athletics cut us without good reason. Our athletic director, Gary Barta, already has many transgressions against him, especially when looking at the things he swept under the rug regarding racism on the football team. This was not fair. There are so many things wrong with this decision and with the Iowa Athletics staff in general.
We are in a Power Five conference and should be setting an example for collegiate athletics. Cutting one of the most watched Olympic sports during an Olympic year is inexcusable. If other schools follow suit, the sport of swimming could cease to exist entirely. This would have drastic consequences for the sport around the world. Not to mention in other sports whose programs are also being cut.
This is wrong. This is not fair. And we need your help. Please help us.
Sage Ohlensehlen
Iowa City
