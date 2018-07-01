My heart goes out to the family of Ruth Morris. Such a needless tragedy. I myself suffered a speeding cyclist knocking me off the sidewalk as I walked with my daughter a few years ago. I had the wind knocked out of me and still carry a small scar on my right leg, but otherwise didn’t have any lasting physical injuries. I no longer feel safe on the bike path because of the cyclist.
We live along the bike path in Bettendorf and I see first hand the carelessness of the cyclist daily. A lot of you are familiar with the so-called new and improved bike path that the city of Bettendorf upgraded within the last several years. There are actually stop signs on the path, but I have never seen any racing cyclist heed them. Actually, I have seen drivers stop before turning into the street and hold up traffic to let some cyclist speed right on through when in reality the cyclist should have yielded at the intersection.
I see family casually bike through and they always seem to be aware of their surroundings and polite to walkers. The racers are selfish, rude and unsafe. Just like the Quad-City Times editorial, “probe the bike crash, please,” said, these people should be held accountable.
Vicky Danielson
Bettendorf