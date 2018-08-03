Regarding the letter submitted by Mr. Sersig in the June 29 edition of the Quad-City Times, I have to say that he wrote on emotion and not factual data.
I've been a serious cyclist for 30 years, training and racing. I don't bike or train in town because it's not conducive to proper training for races as there's too many distractions, stop lights, stop signs and people. I do all of my training in the country where very little of that exists.
I would never bike on a bike path unless it was with my grandkids on a leisurely ride. And I've taught them to use hand signals for turns and stops. One person is killed by a person on a bike and some people go nuts. Sadly, hundreds are killed by distracted driving and I never see any letters to the editor regarding that.
Michael Campbell
Silvis