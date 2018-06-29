After reading Barb Ickes' column about Ruth Morris on the cover of Wednesday's Quad-City Times, I went through a gamut of emotions. Mostly sorrow for Ruth and her family, but even more anger towards the person who caused her death. On top of the emotions there's the many questions.
How can people think they can race on the bike paths? Why aren't the authorities investigating further?
This incident finally brings to light an issue that's been boiling for some time now in our area, bicyclists that act as if they're entitled to do as they please without opposition or repercussions. They constantly hog the roads that common sense says they shouldn't even be on, don't follow the rules of the road as they should and, to add insult to injury, are encouraged and given free rein by our city officials — even to the extent of building them an expensive bridge over the Credit Island lagoon to nowhere that hardly anyone uses.
Now's the time for something to be done before someone else gets killed.
Michael Sersig
Davenport