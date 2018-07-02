This incident with the bikers and the woman dying from being crashed into by a biker may not be criminal. But it appears the bikers were not riding right, were not paying attention to their surroundings and were out of control and going too fast. They showed little regard to the people on the path. It is not just up to the walkers and runners to pay attention and demonstrate courtesy to others; the bikers have this responsibility, too.
I am on the bike bath at least once a week and there are bikers who do not let you know that they are passing you and are going too fast when passing. Frankly, your comment in your editorial that we walkers/runners have to jump when hearing “on your right” does not happen enough; there are very few “on your right” calls to be heard.
There has to be courtesy among the bikers, runners and walkers when on the path.
Ruth Wilwerding
Bettendorf