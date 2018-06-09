I just attended an open house for Scott Community College’s Urban campus in downtown Davenport. This new facility represents a stunning transformation of two drab buildings into a magnet for college students.
While walking around downtown, I thought about the vision, leadership and money provided by many community leaders and organizations over the past decades. During my 61 years living in Davenport, I saw our downtown go from a bustling commercial center to an ugly and scary place to what we have now: a vibrant urban environment where people want to live, work and play.
Our revitalized downtown features a beautiful art museum, the Skybridge, streetscaping, flower baskets, a perfectly executed new marquee for the Adler Theatre, a very hip coworking space, cool restaurants, microbreweries, music venues and outdoor cafes. This plus all of the great amenities along our Mississippi River, as well as festivals and thousands of new urban residents.
The energy in downtown Davenport is palpable. I’m proud of it. We all owe a debt of gratitude to those community leaders who made this a reality.
David Iglehart
Davenport