Letter: Damaging prosperity

HJR 5, drafted by Iowa Republicans, would do decades of irreparable damage to Iowa's prosperity.

The proposal claims to deny Iowans the right to abortion, regardless of circumstance. It ignores the fact that Americans who are forced to have children without being able to afford childcare on their own become dependent on state assistance for the rest of their lives.

Households that cannot afford childcare will need it subsidized by the state. With the cost of raising a child at approximately $250,000 per person, not only does this create an undue burden on taxpayers, it traps affected households in a cycle of poverty. Parents would be unable to accept pay raises that put them over the limit for state childcare assistance, as paying for the latter would render them unable to meet basic needs, such as healthy food, utilities, housing, and clothing, on their own.

This problem would persist throughout the child’s juvenile years, during which they’d be starved of resources they need to become productive members of society, and their parents would be unable to save for retirement and emergencies, much less build any wealth.