Letter: Dangerous stuff
Letter: Dangerous stuff

So, Alden Global Capital wants to buy our newspaper.

According to my relatives in Chicago, the quality of the Chicago Tribune, one of Alden's acquisitions, has lessened considerably. Given Alden's cost-cutting propensity, including laying off staff, it is not in Lee Enterprises', or its readers', best interests to sell to this outfit.

Alden's professed goal to "provide valued news and information to local subscribers nationwide, led by a talented team of seasoned newspaper executives" scares the bejeezus out of me. This is dangerous stuff, leading to group-think.

In response, Lee Enterprises said, "Lee's Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of all shareholders."

A better goal would be to act in the interests of its readers.

Karen Brei

Bettendorf

