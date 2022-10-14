 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Dark money ads distort the political dialogue

I've had enough of the scary, gloom and doom attack ads being aired about a highly qualified, caring, excellent candidate, Democrat for IA-01 Christina Bohannan. You've all seen the absurd attack ads exaggerating Christina Bohannan's positions on issues.

These ads are all the same, designed to scare the living daylights out of you and that is all. They not only tell you how to vote. They try to tell you how to think about things. As if there is something wrong with being a smart, liberal Democrat from the most educated county in Iowa.

To those twisted, dark money ads I say, I would take an Iowa City liberal candidate like Christina Bohannan any day over a backwards, anti-choice conservative living in the 1950s like Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Why wouldn't we want a candidate who teaches law at the University of Iowa, has an engineering background, and capably represents her local district in the Iowa house? Why wouldn't we want someone younger and smarter, able to generate solutions for today's problems and who does not support stripping women of their constitutionally protected rights?

Christina Bohannan will bring sensible solutions and positive energy to the job over Miller-Meeks, an anti-choice, Trump loyalist.

Vote for Christina Bohannan for IA-01.

Trish Nelson

Iowa City

