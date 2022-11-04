 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Darren Hart has experience

As a lifelong Rock Island County resident and longtime resident of East Moline, I have had the privilege of having Darren Hart serving my community. He has served for 3 decades, at every level, Police officer in East Moline, and now as the Under Sheriff for Rock Island County. The attacks on his experience by supporters of his opponent are laughable. So, learning the job at every level and rising through the ranks on merit are now a bad thing? If you want a Sheriffs Department that is ready from day one to rise to today’s unique challenges, there is only one candidate for you. Please join me in voting for Darren Hart for Sheriff.

Debra Faralli

East Moline

