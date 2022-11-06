Letter: Darren Hart is a true public servant

As a twenty-plus year employee of Rock Island County, I have had the pleasure of working with Darren Hart. He is a stand-up guy who treats people with fairness and respect. Over the course of the past year's campaign, I have watched him interact with his family, and also the public, at his fundraisers. It's clear he is a much loved husband, father and son. He has a great rapport with the citizens of Rock Island County and has been working tirelessly at door-to-door canvassing. I have seen him listen closely to citizens as they have shared their concerns. He addresses those concerns with compassion and understanding. It is clear that he is a true public servant who will represent Rock Island County proudly. A vote for Darren is a vote for a candidate who cares about our community and a true professional.