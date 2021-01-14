 Skip to main content
Letter: Dashed hopes
topical

After reading the story about new Iowa 2nd Congressional District U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, I'm going to miss Dave Loebsack even more. I'm an independent, but most importantly an American, and I was revolted by Miller-Meeks' assertion that there is plenty of blame to go around for the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. This calls to mind President Trump's defense of the murderous racists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

And those 60-70 million aggrieved voters. Where did that bogus number come from?

I'd hoped for better representation in Washington.

Tom McGuire

Davenport

