Letter: Dashed hopes

After reading the story about new Iowa 2nd Congressional District U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, I'm going to miss Dave Loebsack even more. I'm an independent, but most importantly an American, and I was revolted by Miller-Meeks' assertion that there is plenty of blame to go around for the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. This calls to mind President Trump's defense of the murderous racists in Charlottesville, Virginia.