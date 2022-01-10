Letter: Daunting

Can America survive the next three perilous years and avoid devastating "hot" wars as incompetent/corrupt war-mongering bureaucrats and politicians, in pursuit of power and profit, collaborate with our enemies and so-called "friends" while stupidly ignoring truths about, and threats from, Russia/Ukraine, China/Taiwan and Iran? Will we survive the potential fatal flaw of military wokeness that precludes the concept of peace through overwhelming true strength?
Can we survive, as the Department of Justice, using the power of the FBI, unleashes the police state to crush "deplorable" Americans not in agreement with the current administration?
Can we survive the ridiculous self-hate being infused into America through the promotion of "social justice," diversity, equity, inclusion, and CRT, and division being wedged into America by published and widely promoted distortions by Ibram X. Kendi, Robin Di Angelo, et al., in an attempt to bully America into compliance with Marxist ideology?
As a nation, we must have resolve to discover, vet, vote for and install moral leadership that will aggressively weed out and discard the giant unconstitutional self-serving bureaucracies and shadow government currently controlling America.
A daunting undertaking!
The great American experiment was born of a miracle 250 years ago during a period of overwhelming disagreement and conflict. Now, with fear-free logical debate not happening, please pray and courageously become part of the miracle for this experiment to regain its God-pleasing trajectory.
"If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools." (Plato)
John R. Horn
Davenport