Letter: Davenport Council's missteps

Downtown businesses that “sold” the one-way to two-way street conversion using four-way stop intersections to the City Council against the public wishes best be correct that these changes will increase foot traffic because many who have driven to downtown businesses will begin to avoid the congested area.

To test the ability of the proposed 4-way stops to move traffic look at north Pine Street between 3 and 5 in the afternoon weekdays or, better still, set the existing stoplights planned for conversion to four-way flashing. Is progress really spending a million plus dollars going back to what didn’t work 60 years ago?

River cruise lines stopping in Davenport, a welcome addition to the area, have generated some needed foot traffic for downtown. When the railroad merger increases the average train count from 6.8 to 17.8 trains daily, will cruise lines continue to dock near heavy train traffic? Will buses that follow these cruise lines taking passengers to local places of interest be able to traverse the docking area through the trains and the increased River Drive traffic? Will happy tourists be leaving the Davenport area or will overnight passengers be unable to sleep in cruise line rooms only a few hundred feet away from heavy train traffic? Will passenger complaints cause cruise lines to move to quieter docking sites away from 24/7 train traffic?

I sincerely hope the downtown is able to continue its revitalization but fear recent decisions do not bode well for its future.

Fred Classon

Davenport