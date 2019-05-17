I have seen several letters to the editor recently encouraging Davenport to build a levee along the Mississippi River. I disagree. I expect the Corp of Engineers would concur.
Over the years, local governments have created the flood damage problem by allowing development in vulnerable floodplains, and reclaiming wetlands into farmlands, all along the Mississippi. When levees are erected to protect these vulnerable areas, even more development is encouraged. Levees narrow the river channel, which causes floods to be faster, higher and longer in duration, which causes even more flood damage to occur. Scientists predict that climate change will likely bring more precipitation to the Midwest, increasing future river flooding. We must prepare.
The Corp of Engineers authorizes the building of levees along the Mississippi River, and along with FEMA, dictates the maximum height of those levees. A 2017 survey of the Rock Island District shows that 40% of the levees exceed their authorized heights, which causes more flood damage for neighboring communities, and areas upstream from those levees.
We need a long-term coordinated strategy to manage flooding along the Mississippi river basin. Building more and higher levees is not the solution. Most experts agree that we need to lower the heights of existing levees and widen the river channel by creating areas that are designed to be flooded with minimal damage. I advocate for turning low-lying developed areas into recreational areas and restoring farmlands to wetlands. This is the most viable, cost-effective, long-term solution to our future flooding issues.
Richard Patterson
Hampton