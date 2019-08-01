The recent tragedy in a private pool in Davenport is an opportunity to remind the general public of something every lifeguard learns in training. Getting into a pool to save a drowning person is the last thing you should do. All pools are supposed to have two basic safety items — a life buoy with a rope, and a rescue pole, with or without a hook.
Even a well-trained lifeguard is at substantial risk in the water with a terrified, panicking person, and attempted rescues in the water end this way all too often. Use any kind of resources first — a chair, an umbrella, a hose if the pole and buoy are missing — and engage with the person in the water only as a last resort.
John Korn
Davenport