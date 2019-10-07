Don't be deceived when you are told it is too expensive to build a flood wall. Rather it is too expensive not to build a flood wall.
When you are told it is too expensive, you are told the cost of nine miles. You don't need to do that. It floods downtown and on Concord Street. The flooding in the East Village is from the storm sewers.
From the Lindsay boat club to Bettendorf, the Mississippi never went out of its banks. I know because I walked that area when the river was at plus 22 feet.
There are some places like along Forest Road and River Drive where there is 50 feet or more to the Mississippi. Davenport has a choice: Either build a flood wall where it is needed or remove all buildings downtown in the flood plain and continue to let it flood.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport