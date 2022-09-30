 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Davenport has misplaced priorities

Twelve million dollars to enhance the riverfront, really? Part of which is contingent on the bribe from CNRR.

Light up the Figge. They will give $2-plus million, is that include the $800,000 that the city provides currently? Misplaced priority?

There are children going to bed hungry every night in the QCA and “we” can’t afford to feed them? The food banks latest solicitation states that $10 will purchase 50 meals, 50! Even one million dollars would make a sizable dent in providing decent meals. Imagine what $12 million dollars would do.

Twelve million, really.

Rob Fiedler

Davenport

