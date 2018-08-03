Did you know for the last 18 months the Davenport was working on rezoning ordinance changes.
Forty years-worth of past zoning ordinances. Two-hundred and five pages of new rezoning ordinances changes. Four meetings over three days, Aug. 1-3.
What happened to open transparent government? Who is responsible for staff doing this: the mayor, the city council?
Trying finding it on city website.
It's hiding in one of four slide pictures at atop the website, not in plain site for all to see.
Arthur Anderson
Davenport