Well, city of Davenport, you hit the big time.

Third page of this morning's, June 8, New York Times under its "Facts of Interest" and an almost full-page article on page 10 about the building collapse, countless violations, and tragic deaths.

And, this is a paper that knows a thing or two about building violations, bad building owners, city wide screw ups/corruption.

The mayor on down must be busting with pride.

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf