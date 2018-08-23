In all my years here in Davenport, I have seen Kimberly Road developed, 53rd Street developed and Elmore Avenue developed.
The one road that is a negative in the whole equation is 46th Street. And a lack of a bridge between bridge between Eastern Avenue and Tremont Avenue is also a problem.
When I served on Davenport City Council, I thought we had funding from bistate commission. But Dee Bruemer stopped it, saying not until 53rd was fully developed. It is mainly a residential road, but it has such big cross city implications from Elmore to West Davenport. Someday it could even tunnel I74 highway into Bettendorf.
What a relief for the daily travelers east and west from Davenport and Bettendorf. Oh well Davenport, stay shortsighted and keep trying to sell 53rd property first. Don’t worry about the citizens and traffic. Build a Costco, put in a car dealership, just add some more traffic lights. Wake up City Hall.
Jim Hayek
Davenport
Editor's note: Hayek is a former member of Davenport City Council.