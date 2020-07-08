Letter: Davenport is misusing taxpayer money

Davenport’s leaders want to fix something that’s not broken again. You want to change 3rd and 4th streets from one-ways to two-ways at a cost of $1.1 million to us taxpayers. This only benefits the YMCA and maybe the Viking Cruise Lines at Heritage Park (which we can’t even get to right now). How about we spend that money fixing more streets, something that benefits everyone in Davenport including the so-called tourists? Davenport wasted a ton of money on the Skybridge to nowhere, River Drive’s “flowerpot” medians that had to be partially removed and the who-knows-what-they-are in the former parking lot south of River Dr. between Main and Iowa St.