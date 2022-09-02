Letter: Davenport leaders aren't listening on on-ways

Have you ever wondered what force or influence can drive a politician to run head first into a brick wall while ignoring the majority voice of their constituents who oppose converting 3rd & 4th streets back to two-ways.

The up-side is the opportunity it creates for new candidates to run for Mayor and both at-large positions. If you have such political ambitions then tell us who you are, where you stand, and what you believe. I think Davenport voters will soon be cleaning house from the top down. What do you think ?