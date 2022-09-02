 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Davenport leaders aren't listening on on-ways

Letters logo

Have you ever wondered what force or influence can drive a politician to run head first into a brick wall while ignoring the majority voice of their constituents who oppose converting 3rd & 4th streets back to two-ways.

The up-side is the opportunity it creates for new candidates to run for Mayor and both at-large positions. If you have such political ambitions then tell us who you are, where you stand, and what you believe. I think Davenport voters will soon be cleaning house from the top down. What do you think ?

Arthur Anderson

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Improve Social Security

Letter: Improve Social Security

Recently there has been some movement in Congress to improve Social Security benefits but there is much resistance coming from the office of N…

Letter: Vote GOP

Letter: Vote GOP

Illinois needs more senators who are honest, ethical and reliable, and make themselves available to all their constituents, not just special-i…

Letter: No stopping trains

Letter: No stopping trains

Local representatives have no leverage to negotiate with Canadian Pacific and Kansas City-Southern railroads or halt progress. Upgraded crossi…

Letter: A $700,000 bribe

Letter: A $700,000 bribe

What does it take? Town halls have been organized, surveys done, a petition with over 2,000 "NO" signatures has been presented. All of these h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News