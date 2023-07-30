Today I urge you to support Ken Croken should he run for mayor in Davenport. To put it simply, Davenport is at a critical crossroads and, as a lifelong resident, my faith in the city's current leadership has waned.

Why is it that our city seems more concerned with hiding its mistakes than righting the wrongs of the past?

Why is our city refusing to show public comments during live streamed city council meetings? Are our elected officials that afraid to hear from the constituents they serve?

Why does our city continue to ignore our most vulnerable, shoving them into damaged, unsafe buildings? When will Davenport commit itself to establishing longterm, sustainable solutions to the problems that face us (most importantly housing!)?

Ken is a lifelong advocate and public servant. As a Scott County Supervisor, he committed himself to greater transparency, accountability, and communication - without a doubt three principles the current city administration seems to be lacking. And as a representative in the Iowa House, Ken has proven he is willing to stand up and fight for those voices that have been ignored, ostracized, and demeaned for far too long.

We can do better. The people of Davenport deserve better.

Let's consider new leadership when we head to the poll this November.

Tyler Mitchell

Davenport