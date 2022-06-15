 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Davenport needs more roundabouts to solve traffic woes

The city of Davenport had a chance to make the intersection of Eastern and Veterans Memorial Parkway a safe intersection but they chose to put traffic lights up instead. That moved it up one notch in safety, according to the National Safety council. The National Safety Council rates intersections from the worst to the safest in this order, unmarked, single stop signs, traffic lights, all way stop signs, then roundabouts. Roundabouts aren't accident free but if you're in an accident at 15 to 20 miles per hour you're a lot better off then getting in one at 50 miles per hour. Roundabouts are also environmentally friendly. The city should have put a roundabout at 76 and Division also.

Richard Bracker

Davenport

