When I was little, I used to join in my grandpa’s guilty retirement pleasure watching "Days Of Our Lives." One no longer needs to tune in when Davenport City Hall seemingly has the same script writers.

I was generally unaware of the goings on of our city until an intentionally ignored apartment building collapsed killing three, displacing 100. Eyes from across the globe were on Davenport, and every news conference held in the days after left citizens feeling embarrassed and irate with the level of callousness and unaccountability on display.

Mayor Mike Matson and other officials gave a masterclass on how NOT to handle a crisis. The collapse and baffling response are a reminder - you get what you vote for. Thankfully, it made many citizens like myself wake up and pay closer attention. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the ongoing dramas our city endures is only a small fraction of the internal rot occurring.

We have a chance at a fresh start with Iowa State Representative Ken Croken’s candidacy for mayor. He will prioritize transparency, accountability and inclusiveness in our city - all which are nonexistent. He is a lawyer and former chief government relations officer of Genesis Health System. Croken has held numerous executive and managerial positions with organizations that will be imperative in aiding the ongoing mess we see at city hall.

It’s time to change the channel and write a new (and less traumatic and dramatic) script. Davenport deserves better.

Adam Peters

Davenport