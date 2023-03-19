Davenport does a poor job welcoming out-of-town public to Trump’s rally.

We traveled to davenport for the Trump rally. Parked in the public multi-level. Stood outside for close to three hours waiting to get a seat. No food vendors or place to grab a snack. Signs stating vendors set up across the street. A few people selling trump shirts, etc.; police told vendors they had to move. No permit. Vendors stated it takes 14 days. We didn’t get 14 days' notice. Why they could not reserve seats is crazy.

Great rally and well worth the wait. Got out in good order. Got to parking garage to find out surprise. You have a $25 parking ticket! What? Where was the ticket to take when we entered? Tried to register with the online app but could get a verification code until … today around 9 a.m.! Are you kidding? We started trying at noon on Monday. Since it didn’t work, we thought well what do we do. Getting the $25 parking ticket was a joke!

Does Davenport think we will travel downtown again for any event? The answer is no! I’m sure Davenport garage was a nice cash cow. Does it leave visitors wanting to come downtown again? No. We paid the ticket online this morning. We would have gladly taken a parking ticket, but never saw where they were. Most parking garages have then visible when you enter. What a joke!

Ann Ufkin

Morrison