On June 12, Roy DeWitt, the former housing programs manager for the city of Davenport, pleaded guilty in state court to eight counts of invasion of privacy for spying on female and male employees at the city-owned Heritage High Rise apartments. DeWitt, who was paid $70,000 dollars a year, installed a digital movie camera to spy on female and male employees multiple times while they were undressing in the employee Heritage bathrooms.
Dewitt violated his public trust by recording people undressing without their consent and while recording images of himself masturbating. This is particularly disgusting and disgraceful.
The question must be asked, who was responsible for supervising DeWitt? DeWitt was abusing his power at taxpayer's expense without any significant supervision from department Director Bruce Berger or the City Administrator Corrie Spiegel.
As a former Heritage resident and as an African-American, I was also a witness to how DeWitt treated residents. DeWitt exhibited racial animus towards African-Americans.
The DeWitt spy camera fiasco could have only been done because of the negligence of his supervisors. Perhaps they chose to ignore DeWitt's criminal behavior. DeWitt will be sentenced in Scott County Court on July 27. The city of Davenport needs to provide a full written explanation to the public for the actions of DeWitt.
Ronald Davis
Eldridge