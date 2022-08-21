Letter: Davenport parks in poor shape

Last week, I played disc golf at Goose Creek. Not mowed. I played at Eastern Ave. Not mowed. I played at Credit Island. It needs to be mowed again. Maybe if Davenport can not maintain all of its parks, some should be closed. Each year, we pay more in property taxes but can't sustain our city parks!
Now we are about to spend a small fortune placating a few misguided souls changing one-ways downtown to two-way. It would seem our city parks and use of them are more valuable than crawling along on two-ways looking at store windows.
Terry Sullivan
Davenport