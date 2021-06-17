Letter: Davenport school board should reconsider raises

Davenport Schools board of directors have an obligation to reconsider salary increases due to misinformation presented by board president Dan Gosa. The restructuring model is an innovative idea that hopefully will show results; the high salaries are questionable. Should those who are furthest removed from students earn three times more than teachers? Six grade added to elementary has increased the workload for: art, music, P. E, teachers, librarians, secretaries, custodians, counselors, nurse, food service, paras and principal.... they are "working harder" without compensation. Dan Gosa stated that those hired for new positions with higher salaries would "work harder".