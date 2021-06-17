 Skip to main content
Letter: Davenport school board should reconsider raises
Letter: Davenport school board should reconsider raises

Davenport Schools board of directors have an obligation to reconsider salary increases due to misinformation presented by board president Dan Gosa. The restructuring model is an innovative idea that hopefully will show results; the high salaries are questionable. Should those who are furthest removed from students earn three times more than teachers? Six grade added to elementary has increased the workload for: art, music, P. E, teachers, librarians, secretaries, custodians, counselors, nurse, food service, paras and principal.... they are "working harder" without compensation. Dan Gosa stated that those hired for new positions with higher salaries would "work harder".

What would be helpful and benefit students and teachers directly: smaller class sizes, para educator and behavior support. Hire permanent substitute teachers for each building; teachers have to cover classes during prep time.

Stacey Houk

Bluegrass

 

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Paranoia

In two separate letters submitted to this newspaper by Don Erbst, Sr. of Davenport and Don Goembel of Orion, they both conveniently ignore the…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

Andover had to wait one year to celebrate its 185th anniversary; but what an event it was last weekend! The weather was perfect, and scores of…

