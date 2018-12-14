For supporters of the Bettendorf school bond to imply that budget issues, declining enrollment and problems with special education in Davenport schools have anything to do with facilities is disrespectful of the pride that the Davenport schools have in their facilities.
The Davenport School District has a long history of maintaining and improving their buildings. Davenport maintains 32 buildings and serves nearly 16,000 students of varying racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds.
Many of our parents, grandparents, friends and children attended Davenport schools and each of us can say that we are better for it. The buildings we attended as children are still in use today and in a much more technologically advanced way than we remember them.
Central High School, built in 1905, has seen several important renovations and additions recently, including a state-of-the-art aquatics facility. What many people don’t realize is that school facilities are funded separately from the educational programming. Many districts have millions to spend on facilities maintenance via the 1 percent sales tax, but still struggle with budget issues resulting from local/state educational funding.
While Davenport has faced enrollment declines as other districts have grown over the years, this has more to do with the mobility of families rather than the "newness" of the buildings.
The passage of time enriches the Davenport schools’ proud history. While the bricks that line our hallways may be old, it does not diminish the thousands of eager minds that are shaped each and every day within them.
Katie Browne, Davenport
Katy Erickson, Davenport
Jennifer Hayes, Davenport