 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Davenport schools should not downsize

Letters logo

Davenport schools are considering funding issues because of a decrease in enrollment and inadequate Iowa state funding. One of the current strengths of Davenport schools is the excellent teaching staff. Yes, Iowa teachers average $9,000 below the national average. Teachers need to support their families and attracting new teachers is difficult.

Davenport schools are also underfunded per pupil compared to Pleasant Valley. Yes, funding for individual students in Iowa is not equitable, which hurts Davenport children. Yes, our state legislature should immediately change this inequity.

In addition, poverty rates in Davenport impact school locations. Since parents may have one or no vehicle, children need to be able to walk to neighborhood schools. In order to succeed, students must be in attendance. For example, when Lincoln closed on the east side of Davenport, attendance dropped in the winter months at their new school. School busing starts at more than 1.5 miles, 2 miles and 3 miles depending on grade level.

People are also reading…

Please consider leaving the current elementary schools open at reduced capacity. Yes, the extra classrooms could be rented out. Who would rent them? Possibly, social service agencies who work with the families or possibly businesses. Can we look at this option? After all, the YMCA partnerships with Davenport schools at West and North work.

Our state legislature has placed financial barriers by consistently underfunding education on every level, but we who live in Davenport do not want barriers on accessing education by eliminating neighborhood schools.

Ruth Ann Gallagher

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Reynolds should be ashamed

Letter: Reynolds should be ashamed

I am extremely offended by the race baiting Kim Reynolds is using in her ad currently running on TV. By showing a Black woman talking about de…

Letter: Canceling Columbus

Letter: Canceling Columbus

On behalf of myself, the 100 plus members of the Italian American Society of the Quad Cities, the hundreds of Italian American societies/assoc…

Letter: Ditch the gum, Ferentz

Letter: Ditch the gum, Ferentz

I have seen cows chewing their cud that rivaled the Hawkeyes' coach chomping away. He must not have read the etiquette book section on chewing…

Letter: Vote Democrat, or else

Letter: Vote Democrat, or else

Vote Democratic or be consumed by dragons, which is about the only dire fate most of the letters to the editor I’ve read of late haven’t promi…

Letter: Turn off Fox

Letter: Turn off Fox

Dave Fuller: I couldn’t agree more. Also, to avoid propaganda, distortion, spin, and disinformation, turn off CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC and th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News