Letter: Davenport schools should not downsize

Davenport schools are considering funding issues because of a decrease in enrollment and inadequate Iowa state funding. One of the current strengths of Davenport schools is the excellent teaching staff. Yes, Iowa teachers average $9,000 below the national average. Teachers need to support their families and attracting new teachers is difficult.

Davenport schools are also underfunded per pupil compared to Pleasant Valley. Yes, funding for individual students in Iowa is not equitable, which hurts Davenport children. Yes, our state legislature should immediately change this inequity.

In addition, poverty rates in Davenport impact school locations. Since parents may have one or no vehicle, children need to be able to walk to neighborhood schools. In order to succeed, students must be in attendance. For example, when Lincoln closed on the east side of Davenport, attendance dropped in the winter months at their new school. School busing starts at more than 1.5 miles, 2 miles and 3 miles depending on grade level.

Please consider leaving the current elementary schools open at reduced capacity. Yes, the extra classrooms could be rented out. Who would rent them? Possibly, social service agencies who work with the families or possibly businesses. Can we look at this option? After all, the YMCA partnerships with Davenport schools at West and North work.

Our state legislature has placed financial barriers by consistently underfunding education on every level, but we who live in Davenport do not want barriers on accessing education by eliminating neighborhood schools.

Ruth Ann Gallagher

Davenport