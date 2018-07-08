At Monday's meeting of Davenport's Plan and Zoning Board, a gentleman from Chicago, a Portillo's supporter, made a remark that hits the nail right on the head.
He stated: "A city has an obligation and duty to make sure that adequate infrastructure improvements are made prior to construction projects being implemented."
With the Portillo and Costco project, 53rd Street is totally nonfunctional both by road design and the physical condition of the street. A neighborhood that once enjoyed the beauty of small streams running as the rain fell have been replaced by rampaging water that now is received by ever expanding ravines.
Flooding is a problem.
During the most recent rain storm, it was noted that hoses and pumps were seen pumping water from the Costco retention pond into the adjourning apartment's retention pond. Five days later, Lorton Avenue still had running water on the street surface. Pointedly, Davenport officials, if you are to continue with massive building projects, please fix the infrastructure of streets and flood control.
"Davenport, please slow down your rush to development," as another man said on Monday.
Craig McManus
Davenport