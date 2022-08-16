Letter: Davenport trains are opportunity for railroad fans

While Davenport worries about 22 trains a day the city of Fort Madison sees 60 or more trains on not one but three tracks. This has gone on for years. Rather than going to war with the railroad (BNSF) they promote this location as a favorite gathering place for the railfans who come by the thousands. They even host an annual Railroad Days event to attract even more people. The fans stay in the motels, eat at the restaurants and patronize the local business. The city just completed a new harbor which can only be accessed by crossing the three tracks. It is a part of the beautiful downtown park. Fans from all over the world can watch the trains and river traffic from cameras on the Kingsley Inn and enjoy the chat room. Davenport is blowing off an opportunity for tourism.